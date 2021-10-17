Infosys Limited Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Infosys in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

INFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

INFY stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 23.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 39,613 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,141,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,020,000 after acquiring an additional 122,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.9% in the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after acquiring an additional 803,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

