Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 329,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 425,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Infobird stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Infobird as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFBD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. 107,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60. Infobird has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

