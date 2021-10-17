indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on INDI shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ INDI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,715. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.93 and a beta of -0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

