Ï„Bitcoin Price Reaches $8,997.57 on Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $6,110.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $8,997.57 or 0.14756627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00069301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00075135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00108384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,101.40 or 1.00210450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.44 or 0.06269059 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00025876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.