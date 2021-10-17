IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,037,000 after buying an additional 273,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,229,000 after buying an additional 741,927 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,448,000 after buying an additional 74,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,549,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $151.56 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $79.73 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.54.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

