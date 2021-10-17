Hutner Capital Management Inc. Sells 623 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.3% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

UNP opened at $225.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

