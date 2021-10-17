Hutner Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 143.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of UL opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $57.47. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

