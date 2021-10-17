Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) Short Interest Update

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the September 15th total of 96,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 457,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Horizon Acquisition by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Horizon Acquisition by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

HZAC traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,601. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Horizon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $12.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HZAC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Horizon Acquisition Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

