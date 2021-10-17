Hexcel (HXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hexcel stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 167.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Hexcel worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

