Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of HEPA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.52. 558,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,441. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 197,956.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 91,060 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,703,000. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,241.0% in the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 189,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 175,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

