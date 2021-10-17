Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.76 Million

Brokerages expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce $162.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.50 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $155.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $630.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.40 million to $643.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $639.51 million, with estimates ranging from $624.24 million to $655.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on HTLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,340,000 after buying an additional 94,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,620,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,547,000 after buying an additional 56,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after buying an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heartland Express by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,650,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Heartland Express by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,043,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after buying an additional 67,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

HTLD traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,340. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Heartland Express declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

