Head to Head Contrast: Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) and Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pjsc Lukoil and Iberdrola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pjsc Lukoil 0 1 2 0 2.67 Iberdrola 0 7 8 0 2.53

Pjsc Lukoil presently has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.03%. Iberdrola has a consensus price target of $48.68, suggesting a potential upside of 10.84%. Given Pjsc Lukoil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pjsc Lukoil is more favorable than Iberdrola.

Risk & Volatility

Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iberdrola has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Iberdrola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pjsc Lukoil 6.06% 9.97% 6.75% Iberdrola 9.29% 7.22% 2.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Iberdrola shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pjsc Lukoil pays an annual dividend of $4.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Iberdrola pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Iberdrola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pjsc Lukoil $78.00 billion 0.91 $209.41 million N/A N/A Iberdrola $37.86 billion 1.85 $4.12 billion $2.51 17.50

Iberdrola has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pjsc Lukoil.

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats Iberdrola on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

Oil Co. LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas. The Refining, Marketing & Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products, purchases, sells and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products, refines and sells chemical products, produces steam and electricity, distributes them and provides related services. The Corporate & Other segment includes activities of the company’s and businesses beyond the group’s traditional operations. The company was founded on November 25, 1991 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil. The Liberalized business includes wholesale and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Continental Europe. The Renewables business involves the generation of electricity from renewable energy sources worldwide. The Other Businesses segment consists of group’s supply and gas storage up to the moment of sale and other non-energy businesses. The company was founded by Juan de Urrutia in 1901 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

