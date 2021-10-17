Head-To-Head Comparison: Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) vs. MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blucora and MoneyLion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 0 3 0 3.00 MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blucora presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.37%. MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Blucora.

Volatility and Risk

Blucora has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora -2.04% 29.83% 9.47% MoneyLion N/A -174.12% -2.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blucora and MoneyLion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $754.95 million 1.07 -$342.76 million $0.91 18.26 MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

MoneyLion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blucora.

Summary

Blucora beats MoneyLion on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in March 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

