Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,800 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the September 15th total of 275,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,304.0 days.

PMOIF stock remained flat at $$4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

