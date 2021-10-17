Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,800 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the September 15th total of 275,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,304.0 days.
PMOIF stock remained flat at $$4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.