GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Up 39.5% in September

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. 109,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,780. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $914.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.74.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,700 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,559 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

