Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0568 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $307.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.32 or 0.00301958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 70.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

