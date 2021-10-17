Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,321 ($17.26).

A number of analysts recently commented on GFTU shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,327.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,226.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 661 ($8.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.