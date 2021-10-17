Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gores Holdings VII stock remained flat at $$9.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. Gores Holdings VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEVU. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at about $6,763,000.

