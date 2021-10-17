Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Golden Minerals from $1.07 to $1.03 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 346,893 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

