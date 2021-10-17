GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Reduced by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,245 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $22,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.62.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

