Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Down 42.0% in September

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 153,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 16.88% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of QYLG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

