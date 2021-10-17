Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional food products. Its operating segments include Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Global Ingredients, Dairy Ireland and Joint Ventures and Associates. Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment comprises of performance nutrition products under the Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino and ABB brands. Global Ingredients segment includes American-style cheddar cheese, micro-nutrient premixes and dairy and non-dairy nutritional solutions. Dairy Ireland segment consists of consumer products and agribusiness. Joint Ventures and Associates segment covers Glanbia Ingredients Ireland, Glanbia Cheese and Southwest Cheese. Glanbia Plc is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland. “

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPY opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.6591 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

