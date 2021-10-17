GeoDB Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 43.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for $0.0827 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $43,834.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.00208142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00092255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,915 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

