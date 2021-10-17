Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the September 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 149.4 days.
Geberit stock traded up $30.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $777.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 189. Geberit has a twelve month low of $566.00 and a twelve month high of $865.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $806.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.73.
About Geberit
