Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the September 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 149.4 days.

Geberit stock traded up $30.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $777.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 189. Geberit has a twelve month low of $566.00 and a twelve month high of $865.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $806.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.73.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

