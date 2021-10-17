Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 13,200 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $15,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ashland Global by 232.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $89.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.17 and a 52 week high of $96.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.22.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

