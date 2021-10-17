FY2023 Earnings Estimate for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.72) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.73). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $47.98 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,191 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,648 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,827,000 after buying an additional 1,050,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3,817.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,446,000 after buying an additional 987,850 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

