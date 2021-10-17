FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Issued By KeyCorp

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $61.88 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

