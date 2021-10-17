FY2021 EPS Estimates for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.12) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.82). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSTX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PSTX opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.93. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.11).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 114.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,113 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $399,813.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,029 shares of company stock worth $498,564. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

