FSA Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FSA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

