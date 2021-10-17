Frontier Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. Frontier has a total market cap of $82.69 million and $18.01 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00043117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.79 or 0.00203882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00091562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,887,500 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

