Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Down 46.7% in September

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of FBRX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 642,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,991. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $43.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

FBRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. FBR & Co. downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Chardan Capital downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of Forte Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,863.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

