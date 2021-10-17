Formula Growth Ltd. Sells 152,843 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Formula Growth Ltd. lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 152,843 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.68. 11,786,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,751,486. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.04. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

