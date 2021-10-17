Formula Growth Ltd. Invests $1.84 Million in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 154,789 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,787,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

CTLP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,336. The stock has a market cap of $754.05 million, a PE ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

