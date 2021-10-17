First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,689,000 after acquiring an additional 420,200 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 180,993 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,419,000 after acquiring an additional 451,108 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after buying an additional 742,711 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,070,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 113.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCSL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

