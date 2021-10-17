First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FBNC stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. 2,777,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,072. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

