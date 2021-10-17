Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Update

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the September 15th total of 211,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of FFLWF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.66. 8,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,131. Fire & Flower has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

