FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.60 Million

Brokerages expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will post $138.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $141.31 million. FB Financial reported sales of $165.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $557.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.20 million to $563.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $543.52 million, with estimates ranging from $504.31 million to $564.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after buying an additional 475,449 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,286,000 after buying an additional 214,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,431,000 after buying an additional 204,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,205,000 after buying an additional 185,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 176,926 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 93,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,219. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.