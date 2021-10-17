Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.24% of Expedia Group worth $57,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,414,761,000 after acquiring an additional 284,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $976,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508,021 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $409,458,000 after acquiring an additional 106,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,989 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,086. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.99. 2,118,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day moving average is $163.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $89.95 and a one year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

