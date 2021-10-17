Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “
NYSE EXN opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.
About Excellon Resources
Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
