Everest Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $288,657.00 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Everest has a total market capitalization of $40.17 million and approximately $288,657.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everest has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00068886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00075477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00109290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,983.07 or 0.99835196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.59 or 0.06257953 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00026969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

