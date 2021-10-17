EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Short Interest Update

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YECO opened at $3.19 on Friday. EV Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

About EV Biologics

Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of fly-ash bricks and concrete. It operates through the following business divisions: Yulong Bricks, Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport, and Yulong Renewable. The Yulong Bricks division produces and sells fly-ash bricks. The Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport division relates to the production and sale of ready-mixed concrete.

