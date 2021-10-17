European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Up to $26.72

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.72, but opened at $27.79. European Wax Center shares last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 14 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EWCZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. Equities analysts predict that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

European Wax Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

