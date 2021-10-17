Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the September 15th total of 176,700 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Euro Tech by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Euro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Euro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euro Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. 7,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,086. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

