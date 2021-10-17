Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EBKDY. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.87.

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

