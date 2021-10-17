Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ELS stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $88.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

