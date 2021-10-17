Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 95.70 and a quick ratio of 94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.68. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.60.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

