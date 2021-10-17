Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $832,000 Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,280,000 after buying an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,450,000 after buying an additional 946,907 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Cameco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,370,000 after purchasing an additional 263,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cameco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

CCJ opened at $24.99 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -624.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.