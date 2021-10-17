ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.58

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.58 and last traded at $110.01, with a volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.08.

PLUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get ePlus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.92.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $416.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.20 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $644,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $400,184.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,833 shares of company stock worth $1,743,240 over the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in ePlus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 102.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.