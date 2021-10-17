EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Raised to GBX 35 at Canaccord Genuity

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 35 ($0.46) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on EnQuest from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

EnQuest has a 1 year low of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 26.95 ($0.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £470.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

