Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at CIBC

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.68.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.24. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,320,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 281,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,232 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Enerplus by 50.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Enerplus by 323.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Enerplus by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,133,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 105,077 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

